Jamaica Plain’s Former City Councilor O’Malley Sworn in as BPDA Board Member

Former District 6 City Councilor Matt O’Malley newest role with city government began this week, as he was sworn in as a member of the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) Board.



O’Malley served six terms on the Boston City Council, and chose not to run in 2021. Before leaving his position, he was hired as the Chief Sustainability Officer of Vicinity, where he oversees decarbonization efforts and ways to transition from reliance on fossil fuels in 12 U.S. cities

He was appointed to the board by Governor Maura Healey. While certainly qualified for the job, O’Malley and Healey have had a working and personal relationship through the years, which included Healey serving as the officiant at O’Malley’s wedding in 2016.

“As a born and raised Bostonian, it is an honor to be a part of the board that will grow Boston over the next few decades,” said O’Malley. “I’d like to thank Governor Healey for appointing me, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to ensure Boston’s future is green and accessible to people from all walks of life.”

O’Malley’s first BPDA Board meeting will be June 13, 2024.

Excited to continue to serve our City!https://t.co/yuU3oAuvMq — Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) May 24, 2024

“Matt O’Malley is a proven leader with a track record of engaging community in the work of building a brighter and healthier future,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “His work in decarbonizing buildings through a just transition from fossil fuels continues to shape Boston to be more sustainable and resilient.”

“Matt O’Malley has a deep understanding of the role of the BPDA from his time on the Boston City Council, and his commitment to housing and sustainability make him a valuable addition to the Board,” said Healey.

“I am thrilled Governor Healey chose Matt to join our Board,” said Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison. “His expertise in sustainability, his environmental advocacy while on City Council, and his love for the City of Boston will no doubt make him a wonderful asset to the Board, and help us become a more environmentally resilient city.”

The BPDA Board is an official body of five members who vote on final determinations and agreements including planning studies, rezoning initiatives, land dispositions and acquisitions, and development project approvals. Four of the five board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council, and one member, O’Malley in this case, is appointed by the governor. Board members serve five-year staggered terms.