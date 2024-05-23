Developer Wants to Convert Penshorn Roofing Buildings for Residential Use

A developer is proposing to convert the existing two buildings used by Penshorn Roofing on Carolina Avenue into a residential property. The plan also includes adding a new structure to connect the two current buildings.



Plans have been submitted to Inspectional Services Department “to restore the existing two buildings and to add a connecting building” to create nine residential units, according to a flyer for a neighborhood meeting held via Zoom on Wednesday night. Nine residential units is the maximum a new residential building can have without having to include “affordable housing” as part of the project.

The buildings are located 28-30 Carolina Ave., and abut the South Street tennis courts/pickleball courts/basketball court.

The flyer said ISD has not issued its zoning determination, but it is expected that zoning relief would be required. The meeting was being conducted by the developer informally to get feedback from abutters and neighbors in advance necessary city community review process.

The proposal for the property was scheduled to be discussed by the developer at the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Zoning Committee this month, but withdrew the appearance, and instead opted to speak with the immediate neighborhood before meeting with the council.

Jamaica Plain historian Jenny Nathans previously wrote about the “unique brick building and wooden stable that has housed the Penshorn Roofing Company since 1960,” for the Jamaica Plain Historical Society, and republished on JamaicaPlainNews.com.

“30 Carolina Avenue is a one-and-a-half story Second Empire-style building. It was built in 1903 as a sausage factory by August and Augusta Spiegel, a married couple that were proprietors of German delicatessens in Boston,” wrote Nathans.