Landmarks Commission Not Happy with Mayor Wu, and Handling of White Stadium & Arborway

Members of the Boston Landmarks Commission feels that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration disregard’s the Commission’s legislative mandate and they let her know so in a recent letter.



In their letter from April 9, that the Dorchester News attained, all 16 BLC members cited several examples of the current administration not allowing the BLC to do its purpose including the proposal to renovate White Stadium, and changes to the Arborway. The letter states that by law, the BLC has authority over the designation of landmarks, landmark districts, and architectural conservation districts.

The commission wrote that they have seen the administration disregard the BLC’s established procedures and guidelines.

“We are concerned that this disregard may impact the Commission’s ability to fulfill its legislatively defined objectives, and could create a public impression that the Commission’s mandates and processes do not apply equally across all districts and properties,” states the letter.

In regards to White Stadium, BLC members said the stadium was designated a Boston Landmark in 1980, and thus all changes to Franklin Park, including to White Stadium, which is fully in Franklin Park, and on the National Register of Historic Places, must receive design review and approval from the BLC. They addressed the renovations, and said that the BLC was presented with some of the changes to the stadium, but not all of them.

In January of 2024, the City of Boston, as the owner and caretaker of Franklin Park, presented to the Commission proposed improvements with respect to only half of White Stadium (the Boston Unity Soccer Partners portion of the project), while taking the position that the other half of the proposed project to be carried out by Boston Public Schools was not within the Commission’s purview and therefore not subject to Commission review or approval. The Commission’s enabling legislation and established regulations expressly requires Commission approval of all alterations to Boston Landmarks. The Commission is legislatively required to review the entirety of the proposed project and the Commission’s enabling legislation prevents ISD from issuing a permit for any project that is a Boston Landmark prior to approval by the Commission.

In regards to the Arborway, Commission members said they understand that there is a redesign of the Arborway in process. The letter states that the project overlaps with the Emerald Necklace, which is a designated Boston Landmark. The BLC letter doesn’t state that the Arborway redesign is being done by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

“Any changes will impact this important Boston Landmark. While the Arborway is not itself a Boston Landmark, any changes that will impact the Emerald Necklace would benefit from an advisory review by the Commission, if not a full application for BLC design review. We understand that the Arborway plan may be undergoing review by Commission staff, but we would additionally recommend a review by the full Commission.”

The Dorchester News also reported that BLC’s longtime Commissioner Roseanne Foley was dismissed 12 days after the letter was sent. The Boston Globe reported it wasn’t clear whether Foley left voluntarily or was forced out.