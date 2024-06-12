City Examining If JFK School is Good Candidate for Geothermal Heating and Cooling

Boston’s Environment Department is currently working with Boston Public Schools on a project at JFK Elementary School to see if it would be a good candidate for geothermal heating and cooling.



This summer, the city will be drilling test wells and evaluating the soil to see if the ground

outside the school can support a heat pump system. The project goals would be to provide better air quality and thermal comfort, and decarbonizing JFK Elementary and BPS schools.

The city recently hosted a JFK School Site Council meeting on May 23 to update the parents and teachers about the project. A spokesperson for the city said parent and teacher questions demonstrated a level of positive intrigue including why the JFK was chosen for the project, when would test drilling begin, and when work will be completed if the test is approved.

There will be a public meeting on June 18 for neighbors around the school to learn more and share questions and comments. City personnel will discuss the project including timeline, noise and traffic, and ways to contact project staff. The meeting will be from 6:30-7:30 at the JFK Elementary School auditorium (7 Bolster St., Jamaica Plain).