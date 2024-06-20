English High Eagles Win Baseball State Championship

The Eagles of English High School’s baseball team made history by becoming the first Boston team in MIAA history to win a state baseball championship after defeating Georgetown in the D5 championship.



This is the first Eagles team of any sport in 53 years to win a statewide championship of any kind, after they defeated Georgetown, 7-1, on June 16 at Polar Park in Worcester, as reported by the New England Baseball Journal. The Eagles were the #3 seed and Georgetown was #1.

English High starting pitcher David Castillo had an outstanding outing throwing six innings and only giving up three hits and one run, reported NEBJ.