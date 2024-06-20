 Press "Enter" to skip to content

English High Eagles Win Baseball State Championship

By David Ertischek on June 20, 2024

Last updated on June 19, 2024

The Eagles of English High School’s baseball team made history by becoming the first Boston team in MIAA history to win a state baseball championship after defeating Georgetown in the D5 championship.

This is the first Eagles team of any sport in 53 years to win a statewide championship of any kind, after they defeated Georgetown, 7-1, on June 16 at Polar Park in Worcester, as reported by the New England Baseball Journal. The Eagles were the #3 seed and Georgetown was #1.

English High starting pitcher David Castillo had an outstanding outing throwing six innings and only giving up three hits and one run, reported NEBJ.

 

David Ertischek

