South Street Nite Market Returns on June 27

Last updated on June 23, 2024
This Thursday will mark the return of the summer’s South Street Nite Market
The market is presented by JP Centre/South Main Streets, and will include live music and outdoor vendors at the South Street Mall (in front of the pickleball/tennis courts). The shops on that stretch of street will also be offering deals, events, and more.
Every other Thurs this summer, 6-9pm
