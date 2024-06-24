South Street Nite Market Returns on June 27

In the 18th and early 19th centuries, the families living at the Loring Greenough House and farming their estate in Jamaica Plain used the labor of enslaved and indentured people. Scant information has long been known about their presence; recent research has uncovered more details. Join us for a talk to learn about these new findings and the ongoing study being conducted by volunteers. This event is part of a series of collaborations, which will include a permanent exhibition,…