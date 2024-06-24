 Press "Enter" to skip to content

South Street Nite Market Returns on June 27

By David Ertischek on June 24, 2024

Last updated on June 23, 2024

This Thursday will mark the return of the summer’s South Street Nite Market


The market is presented by JP Centre/South Main Streets, and will include live music and outdoor vendors at the South Street Mall (in front of the pickleball/tennis courts). The shops on that stretch of street will also be offering deals, events, and more.

Post Views: 226

Published in Business and Neighborhood Life

More from BusinessMore posts in Business »
More from Neighborhood LifeMore posts in Neighborhood Life »