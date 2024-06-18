Girl Scouts Honor Two Jamaica Plain Residents, Including CEO, for Volunteer Work

Two Jamaica Plain residents, including the retiring CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts were honored as part of the annual GSEMA Volunteer Recognition Honorees.



GSEMA recently celebrated the dedication and skills of its 4,000 active volunteers at its annual Volunteer and Donor Recognition Celebration on May 19, 2024 and that highlighted the 2024 class of GSEMA Volunteer Recognition Honorees which included more than 130 volunteers.

Barbara Fortier was awarded with the GSEMA Helen Storrow Heritage Award.

After 23 years of dedicated service, Jamaica Plain’s Barbara Fortier, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA), retired effective June 2022, according to a press release.

“Working at the Girl Scouts has been rewarding and has been so much more than a job – it has been my passion and has fulfilled me on many levels,” said Fortier. “The last three years as the CEO, have provided me with significant opportunities to enhance my own leadership skills which is in concert with GSEMA’s mission to provide leadership development for all girls.”

Karen Edlund was also awarded with the GSEMA Helen Storrow Heritage Award.

GSUSA and GSEMA recognition honors are awarded based on an individual or group’s exemplary service in support of delivery of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through nominations that are reviewed by GSEMA’s Volunteer Recognition Committee and approved by the Board of Directors.