Community Meeting to Discuss Neighborhood Support of Proposed Wine Bar on June 12

The city is hosting a community meeting on June 12 for residents to provide community input about a proposed wine bar on Centre Street.



Jadu took over Espresso Yourself’s space at 767 Centre St., and is changing the format of the business so it will be a coffee shop by day and then a wine bar at night. Thus they need a license to serve alcohol. Perhaps one of the many licenses the Massachusetts House of Representatives recently approved for certain zip codes in Boston to receive. Jamaica Plain was one of the zip codes that could receive more licenses.

Jamaica Plain’s main zip code 02130 is one of the neighborhoods that would receive more licenses. Like for the new proposed wine bar. https://t.co/0nrXfRLPRm — Jamaica Plain News (@02130News) May 30, 2024

The meeting is on June 12 from 6 to 7 pm, and the purpose of the meeting is to get community input and listen to the resident’s positions on this proposal. This is a virtual meeting via Zoom. The Meeting ID is 833 6228 1439.