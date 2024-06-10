 Press "Enter" to skip to content

English High to Get Four Official Pickleball Courts, New Push-Button Activated Lights

By David Ertischek on June 10, 2024

Last updated on June 9, 2024

Recognizing pickleball’s popularity, an English High School tennis court will officially be converted into four full time pickleball courts.

The tennis courts at English High School are tucked away behind the soccer/football field and its bleachers.
Four tennis courts at English High School in June 2024. One of the courts will be converted into four pickleball courts in fall.

Construction by the Boston Parks & Recreation Department will begin at the end of August. There will be three tennis courts, four pickleball courts and two basketball courts. The current site has four tennis courts, two basketball courts and pickleball lines are often added by community members from time to time.

There will also be new LED sports lighting with push-button activators. Barring any delays, completion of the project is expected during late fall, said a Boston Parks & Recreation spokesperson.

Published in Government and Sports

David Ertischek
