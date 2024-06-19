The World’s Smelliest Flower to Bloom at Arnold Arboretum

The world’s smelliest flower — the massive corpse flower — is about to bloom at the Arnold Arboretum in two weeks. And you don’t want to miss this rare opportunity to see and smell it.



This is the first time a corpse flower, the titan arum (Amorphophallus titanum) from Sumatra will bloom at the Arnold Arboretum. Corpse flowers measure up to 8 feet tall and may take 7 to 10 years to occur, and then bloom only for 24 to 48 hours. The blooming smells like rotting meat — a retched odor that attracts carrion-feeding beetles that serve as the plant’s pollinators.

Due to it being in the greenhouse, there is limited space to see it, and this unique opportunity is being offered exclusively to Arnold Arboretum members. Members will receive immediate notice when the corpse flower is expected to bloom in order to reserve time to the Weld Hill greenhouses.

You can join the Arnold Arboretum by clicking here, and membership comes with other benefits, too.