Take The Survey: Provide Feedback to Redesign Jackson Square Playground

Last updated on May 8, 2024
Do you use the Jackson Square Lorber Family Playground in Jackson Square? If so, please take this survey to help improve the already unique playground. It’s got a zip line-y thing and that cool climbing maze structure!
The redesign of the playground is part of the Southwest Corridor Park Action Planning Process and it’s a really good time to look at the playground as the Mildred Hailey Apartments and Anna Mae Cole Community Center are under construction.
The survey will be open until May 16. Take the survey by clicking here.
