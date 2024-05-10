 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Take The Survey: Provide Feedback to Redesign Jackson Square Playground

By David Ertischek on May 10, 2024

Last updated on May 8, 2024

Do you use the Jackson Square Lorber Family Playground in Jackson Square? If so, please take this survey to help improve the already unique playground. It’s got a zip line-y thing and that cool climbing maze structure!

The redesign of the playground is part of the Southwest Corridor Park Action Planning Process and it’s a really good time to look at the playground as the Mildred Hailey Apartments and Anna Mae Cole Community Center are under construction.
The survey will be open until May 16. Take the survey by clicking here.

Post Views: 1

Published in Development and Neighborhood Life

David Ertischek
David Ertischek

More from DevelopmentMore posts in Development »
More from Neighborhood LifeMore posts in Neighborhood Life »

Comments are closed.