Viva Taco Coming to Hyde Square

Hyde Square has quickly become to the foodie spot for Jamaica Plain — as another new restaurant with taco in its name, will open in a spot last held by a burrito-themed restaurant.



Viva Taco already posted a menu in the window of 378A Centre St., which was last Across the Border.

The menu includes taco dinners ranging from $15 to $19 with options like carne asada (charbroiled steak served with rice, beans, pasta salad, fried egg, roasted tomato sauce, and corn tortillas), pollo asado (grilled chicken or blackened breast served with vegetables, beans and jambalaya rice). Burritos (shrimp, veggie, vegan, breakfast) cost $12-$14 come with your choice of meat, flour tortilla wrapped with rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, lettuce and cheese (guacamole is $2 extra). There are also bowls (protein, tilapia, grilled shrimp, vegetables, or vegan) for $12 to $14 and those come with meat, beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and jalapenos.

There are also tacos for $12-$14 with varieties including pork belly, fish, shrimp, birria, al pastor, and veggies. There are nacho plates, empanadas, and more.

Viva Taco appeared at the Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Zoning Committee on June 5 because they wanted support to get a take out permit from the city.

With Viva Taco coming, that adds another restaurant to the Hyde Square area which has seen multiple restaurants open in recent months including Mario’s Restaurant, Moma Masala, Nicole’s, Abuela’s Table, Don Tequeño & Doña Arepa will open in Hyde Square, and Viva Mi Arepa is opening in Jackson Square.