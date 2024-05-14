Get Your Tix to Taste & Tour 7 Jamaica Plain Restaurants on May 16

Enjoy a night of tasting the best that seven Jamaica Plain restaurants have to offer with a guided walking tour on May 16.



The restaurants are:

Tres Gatos

JPizle Kitchen/Colombiana

The Joint

Shea Butter Smoothies

Blue Frog Bakery

Chilacates

Tonino

As the walk goes along you’ll also learn historical tidbits of the neighborhood. Attendees will be put into six groups of 10, for a max of 60 attendees. Each group will visit six (6) different eateries and enjoy a “taste” from each place.

The event will conclude at tour headquarters at JPizle Kitchen/Colombiana with two complimentary drinks for attendees.

This is a walking tour of approximately 1.5 miles total. The event will happen in the evening, rain or shine. Tickets are $100, and you can buy an after-party only ticket for $35 and just join at JPizle Kitchen/Colombiana. All funds will benefit JP Centre/South Main Streets programs.

This event will be on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.