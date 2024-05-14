Get Your Tix to Taste & Tour 7 Jamaica Plain Restaurants on May 16

Last updated on May 13, 2024
Enjoy a night of tasting the best that seven Jamaica Plain restaurants have to offer with a guided walking tour on May 16.
The restaurants are:
- Tres Gatos
- JPizle Kitchen/Colombiana
- The Joint
- Shea Butter Smoothies
- Blue Frog Bakery
- Chilacates
- Tonino
As the walk goes along you’ll also learn historical tidbits of the neighborhood. Attendees will be put into six groups of 10, for a max of 60 attendees. Each group will visit six (6) different eateries and enjoy a “taste” from each place.
The event will conclude at tour headquarters at JPizle Kitchen/Colombiana with two complimentary drinks for attendees.
This is a walking tour of approximately 1.5 miles total. The event will happen in the evening, rain or shine. Tickets are $100, and you can buy an after-party only ticket for $35 and just join at JPizle Kitchen/Colombiana. All funds will benefit JP Centre/South Main Streets programs.
This event will be on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.