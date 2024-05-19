Vee Vee is Now Black Cat @ Vee Vee with New Menu and James Beard Nominee Chef

Vee Vee has long been a delectable favorite in Jamaica Plain. But there are some new and important tasty changes — a new name (sort of), new highly regarded chef, and new menu.



The owners of Vee Vee, Kristen and Dan Valachovic, explained via Facebook that the former chef is opening a restaurant in Rhode Island, and the new chef is Valentine Howell. You may know Chef Howell from the recent season of Top Chef, and he’s also a 2023 James Beard nominee for Best Chef, Northeast. He was also the executive chef at Krasi in the Back Bay.

And with Chef Howell comes his successful pop-up Black Cat, which will be a long-term residency as Black Cat @ Vee Vee with a new Afro/Latin Caribbean flair menu — although the owners said the butterscotch pudding is staying.

The new menu includes options in tacos, land (ground beef empanadas; flank steak with aguachile), sea (shrimp ceviche; red snapper crudo), garden (Jamaican jackfruit empanada; DjonDjon fried rice), and sweet tingz (aforementioned butterscotch pudding; soursop ice cream).

