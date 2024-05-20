Espresso Yourself is Becoming Jadu — Coffee Shop by Day, Wine Bar at Night

The coffee shop Espresso Yourself will close down temporarily as new owners take over, change its name to Jadu and its format.



Maya and Gabby announced the news on Instagram that they’d be taking the spot over at 767 Centre St. They’ve been doing Jadu as a pop-up, but have been looking to turn it into a brick and mortar business.

It’ll be a coffee shop by day and (liquor license pending) win bar at night.

“We’re so psyched to create a neighborhood spot for folks to be in community with one another – whether over a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, an herbal tea, or a mocktail. Maya, a JP resident herself, will take Jadu into its brick and mortar era,” said the Instagram post.