Learn About Raptors in Our Region at Jamaica Plain Nature Center on June 17 & 24

We’re talking red-tailed hawks, bald eagles, and peregrine falcons. Learn about raptors in our region from a Boston Park Ranger in a new program at the Jamaica Plain Nature Centre on June 17 and 24.



Boston Park Ranger Hartgrove will be overseeing Hike Boston’s first open exhibit Raptors In Our Region on June 17 and 24. This new program is focusing on the birds of prey most commonly found in our parks. Come see a collection of raptors and find out how they interact with our urban ecosystem in Boston.

No pre-registration required.

This event is from 1-2 pm on June 17 and 11 am on June 24. This event is at the Jamaica Pond Nature Center (507 Jamaicaway).