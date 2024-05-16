Do You Want to Buy The Boing! Toy Shop?

Do you want to own a toy store? You could play with the Legos, stuffed animals, gadgets, puppets all you want. Here’s your opportunity because Jamaica Plain’s beloved toy store Boing! is for sale.
“I’m really committed to keeping it as a toy store,” said owner Kim Mitchell to Jamaica Plain News. “Boing! is not going out of business. What you’re buying is the brand.”
The Boing! brand is cherished in Jamaica Plain. It’s hard to go to a birthday party in Jamaica Plain without seeing the colorful wrapping paper and multicolored ribbons that is synonymous with the brand.
Mitchell has lived in Jamaica Plain since 1994, and her 18-year-old child is going off to college. She bought the business in 2011, and Boing! opened in 2001. Initially, Mitchell bought the toy store to make a change from working in the corporate world, and now she’s ready for a different challenge.
The store will remain as it normally operates for as long as Mitchell owns it.
Mitchell said anyone interested in purchasing the business and keeping it as a toy store can contact Joshua Meltzer at 617-500-5250 or joshuameltzer@pronovapartners.
Mitchell sent an email announcing her decisions to sell Boing! and went into what it takes to run the business:
I am writing this morning to share some important news with you all. After much consideration, I have decided to put Boing! Toy Shop up for sale. Trust me, this decision has not been made lightly, but I believe it is the right step at this time.For many years, Boing! Toy Shop has been more than just a store to me—it has been a labor of love, a community hub, and a place where countless memories and friendships have been made. From the joyous laughter of children exploring our shelves to the warm smiles of families finding the perfect gift, each moment has been truly special to me and the entire Boing! staff.Just as I did 14 years ago, I am hopeful that someone, or a group of people, within our vibrant community will step forward to take the reins of Boing! Toy Shop and continue its legacy. I envision someone who shares our passion for toys, community, and fostering a welcoming environment for everyone.Some of you might be wondering what it is like to run Boing!, so let me tell you a bit about it. At the core, it is a wonderful combination of hard work, fun, and reward. If you are a good multi-tasker and organized, the work is manageable for sure. We have the best customers anyone could hope for (you!), which makes everything so much easier.While as the owner, I am ultimately responsible for everything that happens in the store, I have placed a lot of trust in my staff over the years, which allows me to maintain a great work-life balance. I make it to all of my daughter’s school events, I work very few weekends, and am able to get time off with my family. The store is profitable so a new owner would be buying into a successful business from day one – what could be better than that?!