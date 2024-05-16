Do You Want to Buy The Boing! Toy Shop?

Do you want to own a toy store? You could play with the Legos, stuffed animals, gadgets, puppets all you want. Here’s your opportunity because Jamaica Plain’s beloved toy store Boing! is for sale.



“I’m really committed to keeping it as a toy store,” said owner Kim Mitchell to Jamaica Plain News. “Boing! is not going out of business. What you’re buying is the brand.”

The Boing! brand is cherished in Jamaica Plain. It’s hard to go to a birthday party in Jamaica Plain without seeing the colorful wrapping paper and multicolored ribbons that is synonymous with the brand.

Mitchell has lived in Jamaica Plain since 1994, and her 18-year-old child is going off to college. She bought the business in 2011, and Boing! opened in 2001. Initially, Mitchell bought the toy store to make a change from working in the corporate world, and now she’s ready for a different challenge.

The store will remain as it normally operates for as long as Mitchell owns it.

Mitchell said anyone interested in purchasing the business and keeping it as a toy store can contact Joshua Meltzer at 617-500-5250 or joshuameltzer@pronovapartners. com.

Mitchell sent an email announcing her decisions to sell Boing! and went into what it takes to run the business: