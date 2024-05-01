Boomerangs Closing in June Due to ‘Significant Financial Losses’

The very popular thrift store, and Centre Street mainstay, Boomerangs, will be closing in June.



Fenway Health made the announcement on its website on April 30. Boomerangs was started in the mid-1990s by AIDS Action, which is now Fenway’s Public Health Division. Its mission was to support HIV care and services. Along with the Jamaica Plain store, Boomerangs other two locations, in Central Square and the South End, will also close in June. Boomerangs previously had a store in West Roxbury, which closed several years ago.

“For nearly 20 years, Boomerangs was an amazing success story, but for the last six years, it has seen significant financial losses. Fenway simply cannot continue to absorb those losses year after year, so we have made the difficult decision to close Boomerangs,” said Fenway Health’s announcement.

Fenway Health said the decision to close Boomerangs stores was made to “ensure Fenway Health continues to care for our community for years to come.”

The stores have stopped accepting new donations and closing dates for each store will be announced soon.

“We want to thank our Boomerangs customers, donors, and especially our dedicated and loyal staff over the years we have been in operation,” said Fenway Health’s message. “Your contributions have helped to make thrifting with Boomerangs a unique and special experience, and we will miss being a part of the neighborhoods our stores are in and the larger community.”

Fenway Health was founded in 1971, and “center LGBTQIA+ people, BIPOC individuals, and other underserved communities to enable our local, national, and global neighbors to flourish.”