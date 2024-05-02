Jamaica Plain Epiphany School Student Experiences Life on a Farm, Like Milking a Cow

Fifth-grade students from the Epiphany School, including Zoe from Jamaica Plain, recently got to experience life on a Vermont farm.



Zoe was one of 22 students from the Dorchester school who spent the week of April 8-12 at the Spring Brook Farm in Reading, VT, as part of the Farms for City Kids program.

The program combines classroom studies with firsthand farming experience, including caring for the animals and cleaning stables, among other chores. For Zoe, that experience included milking a cow.

As part of the program, students rotate team-structured tasks daily between the dairy barn, small animal barn, greenhouse, garden, cheese house and dormitory.