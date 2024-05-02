 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Jamaica Plain Epiphany School Student Experiences Life on a Farm, Like Milking a Cow

By David Ertischek on May 2, 2024

Fifth-grade students from the Epiphany School, including Zoe from Jamaica Plain, recently got to experience life on a Vermont farm.

Zoe milks a cow. (Photo courtesy Epiphany School)

Zoe was one of 22 students from the Dorchester school who spent the week of April 8-12 at the Spring Brook Farm in Reading, VT, as part of the Farms for City Kids program.

The program combines classroom studies with firsthand farming experience, including caring for the animals and cleaning stables, among other chores. For Zoe, that experience included milking a cow.

As part of the program, students rotate team-structured tasks daily between the dairy barn, small animal barn, greenhouse, garden, cheese house and dormitory.

