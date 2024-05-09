Celebrate Mother’s Day with Lilac Sunday at Arnold Arboretum

Scores of Arnold Arboretum’s lilac trees are in full bloom, and they will make Lilac Sunday, the annual Mother’s Day celebration, a wonderfully intoxicating aroma of enjoyment.



The Arnold Arboretum has more than 400 lilacs and 173 different types of lilacs, and the arboretum is offering tours with arboretum experts, hands-on children’s programming, dancing, meditation, chalk art — and picnicking is officially permitted on this day only.

The official event is from 10 am to 3 pm. Click here for more information on events. Click here to access the event map.

Please keep in mind perimeter parking is severely limited and thousands are expected to attend Lilac Sunday, so it is suggested that visitors are strongly encouraged to use public transportation. If you have family and friends visiting, if possible, it might make sense for them to park near your home and then you can walk over.