Hero Square at Centre and Westerly Streets Named in Honor of Korean War Veteran

The intersection of Centre and Westerly streets in Jamaica Plain were deemed a hero square in honor of Korean War veteran Eugene Matthew Lydon on June 29.



Boston’s Veterans Services Department creates Hero Squares in dedication to the memory of a service member killed in action.

Lydon was born on April 29, 1929 in Boston, and enlisted in the United States Army on July 19, 1951 and was deployed to Korea as a Field Artillery Chief, according to Veterans Services. Corporal Lydon was in the 555th Field Artillery Battalion, 5th Infantry Regimental Combat when he was killed in action on September 13, 1952.

Lydon was awarded the Purple Heart, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal. Lydon is buried in the Mount Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury. Lydon was survived by his parents Margaret and Matthew Lydon who lived Jamaica Plain.

City Councilor Ed Flynn was in attendance of the dedication ceremony on June 29.

