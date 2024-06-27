Urbano Project’s ‘Move. Dwell. Belong.’ Performance on Friday and Saturday

“Move. Dwell. Belong.” is a performance, artist Q&A, and closing event presented this Friday and Saturday by the teachers and students of Urbano Project’s spring dance program, “Move.Dwell.Belong.”



For 12 weeks, DeAnna Pellecchia and Carmen Rizzo worked with students to create a 45-minute, site-specific performance piece, exploring the lifestyle habits of some of the world’s healthiest, longest-lived people. Through group discussions, journaling, and improvisations inspired by Netflix’s documentary, Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones, participants created a performance using dance and movement to promote physical health, purpose, stress relief, social networks, long lives, and very importantly belonging.

The final movement piece, as well as an artist Q&A with the choreographers, students, and Urbano Project programming team, will take place June 28 at Jo-Mé Dance Arts (85 Seaverns Ave. Jamaica Plain), and June 29 (at Schoolmaster Hill in Franklin Park), and if weather is not permitting on the 29th, there will be a rain date on June 30 (location, TBA).