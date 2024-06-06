Learn About History of Slavery at the Loring Greenough House on June 10

Recent research uncovered more details that in the 18th and early 19th centuries, the families living at the Loring Greenough House and farming their estate used the labor of enslaved and indentured people.

Before this modern day research, scant information was known about the details of slavery related to the Loring Greenough House property.

To talk about these new findings and the ongoing study conducted by volunteers, there will be a hybrid event sponsored by the Loring Greenough House, in collaboration with Hidden Jamaica Plain and the Jamaica Plain Historical Society.

The event is free and open to the public and you can attend either in-person or via Zoom, but space is limited at the House, so reserve your ticket. To register for the Zoom presentation please use this link.

The event is on Monday, June 10, from 7 to 8:30 pm.