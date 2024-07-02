Sherrill House Opens Onsite Dialysis Center to Help Reduce Hospital Readmission

Sherrill House, a not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Jamaica Plain, announced the opening of DaVita Kidney Care at Sherrill House, an onsite dialysis center providing patients and residents with care while helping to reduce instances of hospital readmission.



The skilled nursing facility raised $600,000 to fund the dialysis center that is equipped for patients receiving short-term care and rehabilitation, as well as long-term care. Team members will deliver hemodialysis to up to 12 patients a week in the six-chair unit, with a goal of supporting 24 patients a week.

“DaVita Kidney Care at Sherrill House allows us to offer a vital service that will prevent disruptive, time-consuming and costly transfers out of our center,” said Sherrill House Chief Clinical Officer Alessio Miniello. “This is another way that we can play a broader role in the health care continuum and help to relieve the discharge congestion experienced by hospitals.”

Offering dialysis in the facility’s cutting-edge unit will create a more comfortable and convenient experience for patients and their caregivers. The dialysis center will allow hospitals to send patients in need of dialysis directly to Sherrill House, requiring minimal discharge planning and reducing the risk of adverse events prompting hospital readmission.

Sherrill House has partnered with DaVita Kidney Care to provide this treatment, received by an estimated 85,000 patients a year that are admitted to nursing facilities, to the point of care. This leading kidney care provider operates treatment centers across 11 countries and has a significant presence in the United States, including nine treatment centers in Massachusetts.

Sherrill House recently added 18 new beds (16 private rooms and one semi-private room), expanding its capacity to serve more people in need of skilled care. The center also recently partnered with Dedham Savings Bank as its mission to support and promote the collective success of the community it serves complements Sherrill House’s values.

“We have been supporting older adults in the community for 125 years and plan to be here for at least another 125,” said Sherrill House President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Stapleton.

Sherrill House is a 182-bed, not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility that provides short-term rehabilitation, traditional long-term care, and specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. It also owns and operates Longwood Hospice in Brookline.