JP Library Beloved Children’s Librarian Barbara Rhodes Passed Away

Longtime and beloved Jamaica Plain Branch Library Children’s Librarian Barbara Rhodes recently passed away.



The JP Library Branch posted the sad news on its Facebook page. People are being encouraged to stop by the branch to sign the memory book, or leave a comment/photo/memory on the Facebook page. You can also email your photos or memories to jamaicaplain@bpl.org.

Many people have been leaving memories of Rhodes.

Mary O’Brien taught at the nearby and now-defunct Agassiz School commented that she had many fond memories of Rhodes. “We often walked up the library as a class to enjoy her special activities at the big round table. She was also a wonderfully knowledgeable librarian who could find just right the book for any child and topic. How many lives she touched… “

Commenters shared memories of how Rhodes helped them as a parent with young children, or when they were just starting off as a librarian. Many people are commenting that Rhodes leaves behind a legacy of love for all she helped.

Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library Cathy Aho spoke of Rhodes’ legacy in her comments and more.

“Some of my happiest memories are being with my little ones, surrounded by books in the ‘old’ library,” said Aho. “Barbara was always there and always made sure the kids got their prizes for the summer reading program. I loved the way she ran story time. I am still involved in the library as a ‘friend’ and we all owe Barbara so much.”