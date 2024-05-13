Rising OB-GYN, Jamaica Plain’s Vanessa Villamarin Named Educator of the Year

Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine faculty have been honored as 2024 Educators of the Year by the School’s Awards Committee. Nominated by students and faculty, the annual awards recognize the school’s educators who provide excellence in teaching and mentoring.



This year’s recipients is Jamaica Plain resident Vanessa Villamarin, MD, Resident Educator of the Year.

Villamarin is a rising obstetrics & gynecology fourth-year resident at Boston Medical Center (BMC). She was born in Bronx, New York but spent most of her early childhood in Ecuador before moving to central Massachusetts. She completed her BS in psychology on the neuroscience track at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Prior to starting medical school, she worked as the lead research coordinator for clinical postpartum depression studies at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School. Additionally, she served as a volunteer at the Worcester Free Clinics. She completed her medical degree at UMMS. During her time there she was one of the student leaders for the Worcester Healthy Baby Collaborative, working to address racial disparities in infant mortality. Additionally, she served as one of the Worcester Free Clinic leaders and was on the executive board for the Latino Medical Student Association and Student National Medical Association chapters at UMass Chan.

According to a nominator, Villamarin is passionate about social justice, equity in healthcare and increasing diversity in medicine. “She has seen firsthand how dedicated BMC is to advocating for and providing equitable and excellent care to underserved communities when her mom received care at BMC as an uninsured patient.”

Another nominator described her as kind, empathetic and generous with her time with students. “From day one, she was approachable and vested in my success. She always encouraged me to ask clarifying questions on rounds and in the OR, and shared constructive feedback in a way that encouraged my growth. Additionally, she taught me how to approach challenging conversations with patients and the importance of always practicing shared decision-making. Her patients’ trust in her was palpable.”