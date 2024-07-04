South Street Pickleball Courts Too Crowded, Players Encouraged to Find Other Venues, Not Takeover Basketball Courts

On weekends so many pickleball players are holding court at the South Street Mall, that organizers are asking players to seek out other venues to play.



In a JP Pickleball Facebook page post, the popularity of the South Street pickleball courts was applauded. There’s a lot of fun, and a lot of laughter. But the courts are too crowded:

“Please take some time this summer to explore other places to play. If you’ve been to four or more Saturday sessions, give other people a chance–sign up toward the end of the week or skip a Saturday or two,” said the FB post.

Players were being encouraged to volunteer because that would guarantee a chance to play at South Street.

The FB post also addressed half of a common complaint heard around the neighborhood — people wanting to play tennis and basketball have not had room to do so because of so many people wanting to play pickleball.

“Starting this week, you will see that the basketball court bordering Carolina won’t be used for pickleball until after 9:30 a.m. to allow for basketball players to enjoy early summer Saturday play,” said the post. A sign about basketball taking priority will also be posted. There was no mention of tennis.