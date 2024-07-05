Mayor’s Column: Medicare Savings Program, Property Tax Workoff & City Savings for Older Adults

I’m excited to let you know about two important programs that help our older residents

save more money:



The first is the Medicare Savings Program (MSP)—which now offers more savings to

more residents. Thanks to changes that went into effect earlier this year, assets are no

longer counted against your eligibility for this program, eliminating a major barrier for

access. And, on top of that, the amount of money you could save on Medicare-related

costs like premiums, copays, and prescriptions has increased as well—from $2,500 a year to $3,000.

The second program I want to tell you about is Age Strong’s Property Tax Workoff Program (PTWOP). The PTWOP invites Boston homeowners age 60 and older to volunteer with the city in order to work money off of their property taxes. PTWOP volunteers have the freedom to determine their own schedules and provide support to various city departments from the Boston Public Library and our senior centers, to the Disabilities Commission or the Office of Veterans Services. This year—thanks to advocacy from AgeStrong and our partners in community—older adults can now earn $2,000 off their property taxes—up from $1,500. Examples of past PTWOP projects include helping children with school work at the Leahy Holloran Community Center, directing traffic at the annual Boston Americans with Disabilities Act event, and assisting with the distribution of free air-conditioning units to Boston families.

Applications for PTWOP are now open. For more information, call Age Strong at

617-635-4366 or visit boston.gov/departments/age-strong-commission/senior-property-tax-work.

There are also a number of other savings available to Boston residents age 60 or older.

Age Strong’s trained advocates can help you find out if you’re eligible for savings on

transportation, food resources, fuel assistance, water and sewer discounts, and health

insurance. Call to schedule an appointment with an advocate at 617-635-4366 or ask an

Age Strong advocate the next time you see one at one of our in-person events in your

neighborhood.

Our goal is to make Boston a home for everyone—and that means creating every

opportunity for our residents of all ages to thrive in our community.

I hope these programs help save you money and make Boston a better home for you

and your loved ones.