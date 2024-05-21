Letter: Stop Putting Graffiti on Jamaica Pond Benches and Boathouse

The following is a letter to the editor:

I am a JP resident and enjoy walking my dog around Jamaica Pond everyday. I would like to request whoever has been writing pro-Palestinian slogans on the park benches and pasting similar-themed notices on the signboard marking the JP Boathouse (thereby obscuring the sign) to please desist from doing so. The park is a place meant for everyone’s enjoyment and not for broadcasting one’s political views by defacing landmarks. Such lack of respect does not engender sympathy to whatever cause these individuals are espousing.

Sincerely,

Rani George