VOAMASS’ Anthony Joseph Receives National Boots on the Ground Program Leader Award

Jamaica Plain-based Volunteers of America of Massachusetts (VOAMASS), a nonprofit that creates opportunities for individuals through residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment, re-entry services for justice-involved individuals, veteran services and senior living, announced that Director of Residential Services Anthony Joseph has received a national award for leadership from the organization’s national affiliate, Volunteers of America (VOA).



Joseph received the 2024 Boots on the Ground Program Leader Award, which is presented to a frontline employee who shows outstanding leadership, vision and compassion, as well as exemplifies VOA’s mission of serving those most in need, especially people facing multiple challenges. The award was presented on May 7 during the Volunteers of America National Conference in National Harbor, Md.

“Anthony Joseph has been with VOAMASS for nearly 20 years and has worked in almost every service area of our organization,” said VOAMASS President and CEO Charles Gagnon. “Smart, innovative and humble, Anthony is a go-to guy within our organization and he is the epitome of a ‘Boots on the Ground’ leader. He is very deserving of this recognition.”

As director of residential services, Joseph oversees five residential programs, managing 60 staff members who serve more than 100 clients. He has created a management structure within the residential programs that has improved operations and service delivery and boosted staff retention.

“I am very thankful to VOA National for this recognition,” said Joseph. “I have been given a lot of opportunities to learn and grow in my time with VOAMASS, so it is important to me that I use my position to help other program directors be successful the way that I was helped.”

Joseph has spent the majority of his career with VOAMASS. Prior to leading residential services, a position to which he was promoted in 2021, he served as the director of Massachusetts Bay Veterans Center, a VOAMASS program, creating an innovative clinical support model that allows veterans to receive holistic, trauma-informed care in a safe and comfortable setting. He has been a key player in the agency’s strategic shift to an integrated care model, training staff across the organization and presenting the model on a national level.

Anthony attended the University of Massachusetts Boston and holds a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Certificate.

Incorporated in 1934 and headquartered in Jamaica Plain, Volunteers of America of Massachusetts (VOAMASS) provides an array of outpatient and residential behavioral health, housing, employment, veterans and re-entry services each year. Additionally, Volunteers of America of Massachusetts operates three assisted living residences. VOAMASS’ mission is to serve those most in need, especially the hardest to serve and those facing multiple challenges. VOAMASS’ work touches the mind, body, heart, and ultimately the spirit of those served, integrating deep compassion with highly effective programs and services. The organization serves 3,500-plus individuals across Massachusetts. For more information, visit voamass.org.