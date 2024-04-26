SNA Looking for Rent Free Tenant for Community Space on McBride Street

Last updated on April 25, 2024
The Stonybrook Neighborhood Association is looking for a rent free tenant for a 600 sq. ft. area on McBride Street.
The community room is for non-profits and other community organizations to use for meetings free of charge at 141 McBride St. (next to Extra Space Storage).
The space is rent free. Here are more details:
- Must be a 501c3 non profit organization
- Must hold the insurance policy to cover the use of the meeting room
- Must pay for utilities and internet service
- Must provide office furniture office furniture and all amenities required/needed by tenant
- Full use of the office space. SNA and other community organizations may reserve the space for meetings.
- Must maintain and manage an online reservation system with support from SNA
If you’re interested please contact the SNA via email snainjp@gmail.com.
523 Views