 Press "Enter" to skip to content

SNA Looking for Rent Free Tenant for Community Space on McBride Street

By David Ertischek on April 26, 2024

Last updated on April 25, 2024

The Stonybrook Neighborhood Association is looking for a rent free tenant for a 600 sq. ft. area on McBride Street.

The community room is for non-profits and other community organizations to use for meetings free of charge at 141 McBride St. (next to Extra Space Storage). 

The space is rent free. Here are more details:

  • Must be a 501c3 non profit organization
  • Must hold the insurance policy to cover the use of the meeting room
  • Must pay for utilities and internet service
  • Must provide office furniture office furniture and all amenities required/needed by tenant 
  • Full use of the office space. SNA and other community organizations may reserve the space for meetings.
  • Must maintain and manage an online reservation system with support from SNA

If you’re interested please contact the SNA via email snainjp@gmail.com.

523 Views

Published in Nonprofit

David Ertischek
David Ertischek

More from NonprofitMore posts in Nonprofit »