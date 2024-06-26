Eliot Schoolyard Sunday Concerts Featuring Hip Hop, Jazz, Blues, Funk, and Folk Performances

The Eliot Schoolyard Summer Concerts continue this Sunday with a performance by hip hop artist Pheonixoutthe.



Admission to all concerts is free, although a $20 donation is suggested that goes to paying the musicians, curators, and audio engineer.

Check out the Eliot School website to learn more about the performers.

Are you interested in helping us keep these concerts running smoothly? Sign up to volunteer here.

Concerts begin at 5 pm. Please bring your own seat. Animals are not allowed.

2024 Concert Schedule

June 30: Pheonixoutthe (Hip Hop)

July 7: Man On Land (Jazz) & Dis N Dat Band (Neo-Reggae) *Special double bill!*

July 14: Pat Loomis & Friends (Jazz/Blues/Funk)

July 28: DEBO RAY (R&B)

August 4: Trinity Mei (Indie Folk)

August 18: Giuseppe Paradiso & Meridian 71 (World Jazz)

August 25: Fabiola Mendez (Folk/Afro-Latin/Jazz)

