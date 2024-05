An intergenerational art/poetry exhibit combining the works of Teacher Donovan's third grade students from the John F. Kennedy Elementary School and residents of the Nate Smith House. Poets participated in bilingual workshops with poet and founder of Poetry is Busy Studio, Yara-Liceaga Rojas, using "What does community mean to you?" as an inspiration to mixed-media works that will be displayed at the library. this programming is supported through the generosity of donors to the BPL…