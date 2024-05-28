Forum on Governor’s Council & Court Clerks on June 4

There will be a virtual forum for D3 and D4 MA Governor’s Council and both the Suffolk Superior Court Clerk and the Supreme Judicial Court Clerk on June 4.

There are primaries for these elections in September. These positions aren’t as well-known as governor, state rep or senators, but they’re very important.

The Governor’s Council provides advice and consent to the governor for certain matters including judicial nominations, pardons, and commutations.

The Supreme Judicial Court clerk for Suffolk County works on the SJC’s single-justice sessions, which is when one SJC justice acts as a trial judge to review various lower court rulings, and also oversee lawyer discipline and bar admission, reported WBUR. It pays about $190,000 a year.

The Supreme Judicial Court Clerk maintains the docket and calendar for the Supreme Judicial Court full bench, attends sessions of the full court, processes pertinent filings, and serves as the court’s liaison to parties or their counsel, according to Mass.gov.

This year several of the races are contested. At-Large City Councilor Erin Murphy is not running for city council in hopes of winning the Suffolk Supreme Judicial Court Clerk position, and will Allison Cartwright. This is an open position because the current clerk is not running again.

The forum is being hosted by Ward 4, 5, 10, 11, and 19 on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 pm. Register for the forum here.