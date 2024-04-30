May the 4th Be With You to Wake Up the Earth Parades and Festival on Saturday

The 46th Annual Wake Up the Earth Parades are mixing in dragons and jedis this year!



Everyone is welcome to participate in the parades! There will be bands, puppets, people on stilts, people dancing in the street — so dress up, or don’t dress up — and join in the parades! This year is the year of the dragon, and Saturday is May 4 — therefore dressing as a dragon and jedi is being encouraged. Props to anyone who dresses as a dragon and jedi! Both the parades and festival are organized by Spontaneous Celebrations.

For anyone wanting to participate in the parades, here is what you need to know:

The JP Parade meets at Curtis Hall at 10:30 am, and the parade begins at 11 am. This parade makes its way along Centre and Lamartine streets.

Participants of the Egleston Parade meet at Lawson Park (3 Atherton St.) at 11 am, and the parade begins at 11:30 am, and will go along Atherton and Lamartine streets. This is a shorter parade than the one from Curtis Hall.

Both parades end at the festival near Stonybrook MBTA on the Southwest Corridor. The festival kicks off at noon and goes until 6 pm.

The festival includes live musical acts, children’s activities, circus arts, a farmers market, arts and crafts, food trucks and food vendors, neighborhood organizations, and more.