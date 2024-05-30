Volunteers & Artists Wanted: Jamaica Plain Open Studios Online Registration Now Open

Attention artists, online registration is now open for this fall’s Jamaica Plain Open Studios. Registration will remain open until June 25.



Jamaica Plain Open Studios 2024 is scheduled for September 28 and 29 from 11 am to 6 pm, and will be at group sites, individual artist sites, shared private studios, and local businesses. If you are interested in any of these space, please let JP Open Studios know via email at coordinator@jpopenstudios.com and they can connect you.

Step-by-step online registration instructions are available here, as well as on JP Open Studios’ website, and its Facebook page.

Jamaica Plain Open Studios Group Sites

2024 available locations:

First Church, outside and inside spaces (6 Eliot St.)

Loring Greenough House, outside

First Baptist Church, outside (633 Centre St.)

Curtis Hall Community Center, outside

Individual and Shared Studios, Private Shared Sites, and Local Businesses

Artists showing in private spaces and business locations are still required to register. Please contact Jamaica Plain Open Studios if you are looking to open up your space to a fellow artist, or are an artist looking for available space.

Businesses/Private Spaces Currently offering to host artist(s):

Christian Science Church (3512 Washington St.)

Centre Street Farmers Market (in Bank of America parking lot)

Arborview Realty (709 Centre St.)

Deep Thoughts (138b South St.)

Private space:

197 Green St.

JPOS Artist Registration Fees

Individual Studio/Business Artist: $110 ($90 JP resident)

JPOS Group Site Artist: $200 ($150 JP resident)

Need based registration fee (Click for more information )

If you experience any issues while registering, please email coordinator@jpopenstudios.com

Volunteers Wanted

Jamaica Plain Open Studios are looking for volunteers to help us with in person visits to JP businesses for sponsorship. JP Open Studios are planning an afternoon meet up (date TBD) to review information (lunch included) and then send groups of 2-3 people out visit local shops. If this is something you can help with please email coordinator@jpopenstudios.com.