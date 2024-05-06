Take This Survey to Help Improve The Route 39 Bus

The Boston Transportation Department would like your help to improve the 39 bus by commenting on specific concept ideas and how to addresses concerns and hopes.



Please take the new survey that is part of the BTD’s Route 39 Transit Priority Corridor project to reduce transit delay, enhance safety, and generally make the bus work better for Route 39 riders. Improvements could include changes to bus stops, re-timing signals, or changes to how traffic operates at intersections.

The survey asks participants to provide feedback about potential Route 39 changes to specific stops like Arborway @ South Street; South Street @ Rosemary Street; South Street @ Jamaica Street; South Street @ Carolina Avenue, and more.

BTD spent last summer collecting qualitative and quantitative data from bus riders, pedestrians, bus drivers, other community members, and a previous survey. This data, along with a technical analysis of the corridor, helped the BTD develop the concept ideas.

The concept ideas were presented to the public in the fall of 2023. BTD took the feedback and refined their ideas. BTD evaluated these ideas based on the following metrics:

Reach: How many riders will be impacted by this concept? Concepts that improve service where many riders are on the bus, at high ridership stops, or at stops with high transfer activity should be prioritized.

Safety: Does the concept improve safety, particularly at high crash locations?

Accessibility & Passenger Experience: Does the concept improve access to or at the stop for riders boarding or getting off the bus? Does the concept improve the experience of riders waiting at the bus stop?

Reliability & Time Savings: Does the concept help reduce delay and/or increase reliability, especially where many riders are on the bus?

The new design survey will be open for about a month. After it closes, BTD will analyze results, adjust concept ideas accordingly, and begin the next phase of engagement, design, and implementation.