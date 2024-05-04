You’re Invited: Mayor Wu Hosting Coffee Hour at Mozart Playground on May 7

The community is invited to meet with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at Jamaica Plain’s neighborhood coffee hour on May 7 at the Mozart Street Playground.



“Every neighborhood and every resident has their own diverse set of concerns that deserve to not only be heard, but to be acknowledged and addressed,” said Wu.

The Neighborhood Coffee Hour Series is in partnership with Dunkin’ in parks citywide from April 22 to June 26. Dunkin’ will be serving iced coffee, Munchkins, offering lawn games, gift card giveaways, and more. Anyone in attendance will also receive (while supplies last) a flowering plant provided by the Parks Department.

If you’re not comfortable with talking to the mayor or Parks Department, or don’t have the opportunity to do so at the event, there will be a suggestion box.

Jamaica Plain’s new community liaison Caroline Peters will also be present and will share updates, including how many 311 cases have been resolved, streets repaired, and more.

“These events not only foster dialogue but also mark the kickoff for our exciting summer calendar of events. From outdoor concerts to movies to arts and crafts workshops for kids, our programming breathes life into our parks, fulfilling our core mission of creating vibrant spaces for all to enjoy,” said Ryan Woods, Commissioner of the Parks and Recreation Department.

All coffee hours are held from 9:30 to 10:30 am, weather permitting. Visit boston.gov/coffee-hours for more information.