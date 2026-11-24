Volunteer for JP Library Winter Book Sale and Donate Books

The Jamaica Plain Branch Library is hosting its winter book sale in early December and are looking for several volunteers to help with the sale—and whether you can or cannot volunteer—you can shop at the sale or donate books for the sale.

The sale will Dec. 3-5, and the money raised will go towards programming and additional branch needs in the coming year.

If you’re interested in volunteer, please click here.

Book donations can be left at the front desk of the JP Branch during regular business hours. Please don’t leave books in the return slot outside or outside of the main door.