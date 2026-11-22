JP Nonprofit Receives $750K Grant for New Suicide Prevention Program for Veterans

Jamaica Plain-based nonprofit Volunteers of America of Massachusetts (VOAMASS) was recently awarded a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to operate a new suicide prevention program veterans.

The new program will be for veterans in seven Massachusetts counties, including Suffolk County. The program will be staffed by an experienced team of VOAMASS veterans, which will offer suicide risk screening, education, case management, benefits assistance, peer support, safety planning, outreach, and connections to VA and community services.

The new program aims to reduce isolation, and ensure that veterans can gain access to appropriate clinical care, according to a press release.

“We are extremely grateful for the VA’s partnership in addressing the devastating reality of high rates of suicide among our nation’s heroes,” said VOAMASS President and CEO Charles Gagnon. “These funds are critical for VOAMASS to provide comprehensive care to veterans in our commonwealth, enabling us to add a dedicated suicide prevention program to our continuum of care.”

Across the U.S., there were an average of nearly 18 suicides a day among veterans in 2024, according to a press release.

Veterans interested in the new program or in need of assistance can email veteranservices@voamass.org for additional information. Veterans in crisis or those concerned about one can receive 24/7 confidential support by contacting the Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then Press 1; chat online at www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/; or text to 838255.