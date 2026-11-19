Secure Your Franklin Park 5K Turkey Trot Spot Now

Registration for the Franklin Park 5K Turkey Trot is almost full—so secure your spot before it’s too late.

Launched in 2013, the Franklin Park 5K Turkey Trot has quickly become a neighborhood tradition, and takes advantage of the picturesque scenery of the park by doing a loop around the golf course.

“Last year’s race was our biggest yet with over 2,500 neighbors and friends signing up to join us. It was also the fifth year in a row that we sold out before the race (despite increasing our runner cap)!” says the registration website.

Organized by the Franklin Park Coalition, awards will be given to the fastest male, female, non-binary overall winners, age groups first place winners, runners in the best costumes, the fastest dog, and the fastest stroller.

As of 9:25 pm on Nov. 19 there are only 89 spots left. Click here to register.