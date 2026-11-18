Hyde Park Avenue Corridor Safety Improvements Include Cast-in-Place Concrete Islands, Wider Crosswalks, and More

If you’ve driven along Hyde Park Avenue in Forest Hills you’ve probably noticed changes to driving lanes and crosswalks, new cast-in-place concrete islands, and more.

The changes are the result of several years of community meetings with the city’s Transportation Department, which includes the repaving of Hyde Park Avenue between Walk Hill Street and approximately 200 feet north of Tower Street to repair the deteriorated roadway surface.

Following the repaving, the four lanes of traffic were altered with a modified design to maximize pedestrian safety and traffic calming benefits like wider crosswalks meant to smooth bus operations and traffic flow, according to the city’s website.

Other changes included new signal timing at the Hyde Park Avenue-Ukraine Way intersection, and a left-turn only lane going northbound from Hyde Park Avenue onto Ukraine Way that also includes a flashing left-turn arrow after a green arrow.

The city also constructed cast-in-place concrete islands at Ukraine Way, Weld Hill Street, Woodlawn Street, and Tower Street.

The Transportation Department is also changing traffic signal timing to minimize continuous green lights during late nights and early morning hours to decrease overnight speeding along all of Hyde Park Avenue.

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