Hyde Square Task Force Celebrates 35 Years

Nonprofit Hyde Square Task Force (HSTF) recently hosted its 35th Anniversary Gala—a milestone moment for the organization and Boston’s Latin Quarter.

The evening event honored three and a half decades of impact on the city’s youth, art, and culture. The program featured a look ahead at future plans for HSTF, including the redevelopment of the nearby Blessed Sacrament Church. The vacant 1913 historic church, which is actively under construction and expected to be complete by winter 2027, will be transformed into a mixed-use, mixed-income development that will include a home for HSTF’s Afro-Latin artists and a gathering place for the community.

In addition, two Boston-based leaders received awards at the event. Sonia Chang-Díaz, Chief External Affairs Officer at the YMCA of Greater Boston and former state senator, received the Inspiring Leader Award. Ayub Tahlil, Deputy Press Secretary for Governor Maura Healey and former HSTF youth participant, received the Emerging Leader Award.

The event concluded with a group Plena lesson, a traditional Afro-Latin dance, led by Senior Dance Coordinator Genesis Rodriguez with support from HSTF youth. HSTF youth and staff also performed live Plena music to accompany the dance.