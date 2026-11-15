Where Does Our Recycling Go? Councilor Weber’s Got Answers and Tips to Increase Recycling

What happens to all of the materials that we put in our recycling bins? There’s a strong belief that much of it isn’t even recycled.

Yes, the numbers are low when how much actually gets recycled is compared to how much we put in our bins. But there are things that we can do to make more of our materials recyclable. Check out the tips below.

District 6 City Councilor Ben Weber wanted to know what happens to our single-stream recycling materials — and visited the Casella facility in Charlestown. All of Boston’s recycling goes to the facilty — 18,000 tons a month.



Weber provided tips on how we can increase our recycling.

Place recyclable materials loose into the bin, not in plastic or paper bags which can

get clogged in the sorting machines. Recycle plastic bottles but throw the tops into the trash. Many tops and lids are

made from non-recyclable material. Construction waste (wood, metal), over- sized items (bikes, appliances), liquids or hazardous materials should not be put into

recycling bins.