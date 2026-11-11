(Free) Winter Clothing Swap at Mozart Park on Nov. 20

Do you have winter clothing you’re not using and want to give it to someone in the community? Do you need a new pair of winter gloves? Then you’ll want to check out the free winter clothing swap at Mozart Park on Nov. 20.

The clothing swap is being organized by WyMoz—a Mozart Park-area offshoot of the JP Fights Back network.

A clothing swap works in several ways: bring clothing you don’t want anymore; take clothing other people brought to the swap; you don’t have to take any clothing; and you can give or take more than what you give or take—as it’s not a 1-for-1 swap.