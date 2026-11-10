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Three-Story Addition to Add Four Residential Units Above World Class Piano

By David Ertischek on November 10, 2026

A three-story addition will add residential units atop a one-story Washington Street building that is home to a piano service company.

World Class Piano Proprietor Fredrick Mudge said the addition at 3508 Washington St. will provide four residential units for the neighborhood. He intends to keep the piano business open as the addition is built. He added that the business consists mostly of on the road tuning and servicing pianos, so if the project requires them to work remotely for a while, they can do so.

The proposal also includes adding off-street parking behind the building.

A public virtual abutters meeting is being led by the city to discuss the addition on Nov. 12 from 6 to 7 pm, and can be accessed via Zoom through this link.

3508 Washington St., home to World Class Piano. (Image from Google)
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