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Smoke Depot Applying for All-Alcohol Package Store License

By David Ertischek on November 9, 2026

The Smoke Depot located at 371A Centre Street is applying for an all-alcohol package store license.

The Smoke Depot (according to its signage) currently sells lottery tickets, cigars, cigarettes, vape, tobacco, the controversial kratom. If it received an all-alcohol package store license it could sell any alcohol that is legal in Massachusetts.

The store’s current licensed hours of operation are 8 am to 10 pm, and they’d like to expand that to one more hour and close at 11 pm, according to Boston.gov.

A virtual public meeting for abutters is being hosted by the city about the store’s application on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 pm and can be accessed via this link.

The Smoke Depot is located at 371A Centre Street.

 

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