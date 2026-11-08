Judge Says English High Football Can’t Be in Playoffs Due to Clerical Error

The English High School football team won’t be in this year’s playoffs because a player threw an interception, fumbled, or dropped a pass. Nope, they’re missing the playoffs because of a clerical error.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) requires teams to play a minimum of seven games in the regular season to be eligible for the state tournament. But BPS submitted a schedule to the MIAA for English High that listed only six games. The team finished their season 5-2 and won the city championship

BPS filed a request for a temporary restraining order, arguing that the MIAA did not accurately apply its own rules when excluding English High from the playoffs, according to CBS. BPS believed a game against O’Bryant High School on Oct. 30 should have been counted as a forfeit loss because BPS failed to log the team onto MIAA’s website, which would have allowed the team to qualify.

“The court recognizes that BPS’s omission of the seventh game from the schedule it submitted to the MIAA was inadvertent and, moreover, that English’s resulting exclusion from the tournament is devastation for the student athletes who worked hard to make it into the postseason,” wrote Superior Court Judge Gillian Feiner in her decision on Friday. “Were the court to grant the relief the plaintiffs seek, however, not only would MIAA be required to revisit and reconfigure the tournament brackets, scheduling decisions and arrangements for a tournament are already underway, but it would have to displace another school from the tournament schedule, thereby depriving that school’s student-athletes of the opportunity to compete.”