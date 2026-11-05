Share Your Opinion About White Stadium Game-Day Transportation Plan

The city would like to hear your opinion about the White Stadium Game-day Transportation Plan (preferably if you live within 0.75-mile) at a Stonybrook Neighborhood Association meeting on Nov. 9.

The city would like to know:

Should on-street parking in this area be preserved for only residents and their visitors on Boston Legacy FC game days?

Should parking at Franklin Park be preserved for zoo goers, golfers, event permit holders and causal park users and restricted to Boston Legacy game goers on game days? If so, how long should casual park users be able to park?

The two proposed “parking protection programs” will only be activated during the 20 Boston Legacy game days per year for a 5-hour period (2 hours before a game, the duration of the game, and 1 hour after). Residents would park with resident parking permits and visitor placards. See the map below for the proposed parking restriction area

The final transportation plan will be chosen after numerous neighborhood associations in Jamaica Plain and Roxbury discuss the parking protecting plan. This Stonybrook Neighborhood Association meeting is one of those meetings. Neighborhood associations will make recommendations by Nov. 23. The final decisions will be made by the White Stadium Neighborhood Advisory Council, and the city will announce the plan for the Legacy’s first season—which won’t be until the 2028 NWSL season.

The city would like you to take a survey about the transportation by clicking here.

The meeting is virtual and will take be from 7 to 8 pm, and can be accessed by clicking here. Contact snainjp@gmail.com with any questions about the meeting.