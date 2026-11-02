Pummel Your Pumpkin at Annual Pumpkin Smash!

Before you trash or compost your pumpkin—you can smash it at the 6th Annual Pumpkin Smash this Saturday.

Bring your pumpkin(s) to pummel, your gourds to gavel, and squashes to squish from 11 am to 2 pm at English High School. Baseball bats will be provided to smash your pumpkins whether they’re a jack-o’-lantern or regular ‘ole orange uncarved fruits (pumpkins are technically fruit because they grow from pollinated flowers on a vine and contain internal seeds).

There will also be activities for kids of all ages. This is a free event.